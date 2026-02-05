Telenor ASA (TELNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect Telenor ASA to post earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $2.0696 billion for the quarter.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

