Aercap (AER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect Aercap to post earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $2.0682 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of AER stock opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Aercap has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $149.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,003,000 after purchasing an additional 528,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Aercap by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,506,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 46.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,301,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 411,364 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

