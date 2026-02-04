Harlan Robins Sells 8,120 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,179,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,956. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADPT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,883. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 31.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

