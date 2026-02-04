Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $84,237.30 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $84,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,559,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,658,726.05. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of SION stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 313,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,641. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.
At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.
