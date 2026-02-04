Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,616,976.44 in Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 559,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,976.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,000. This trade represents a 14.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atg Capital Opportunities Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund purchased 131,962 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $616,262.54.

On Friday, January 30th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund acquired 114,447 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $551,634.54.

On Thursday, January 29th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund acquired 190,971 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $937,667.61.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 123,208 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $627,128.72.

NASDAQ EMPD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.60. Volcon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volcon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas?based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

