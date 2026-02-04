FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.8 million.

FormFactor Stock Down 4.2%

FORM stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,717. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $62.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,323,986.67. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,006.45. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,466 shares of company stock worth $4,683,377 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 108,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,127,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,513 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 617,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

