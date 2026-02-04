Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 18.9% – Time to Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 281,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 177,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Unigold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$66.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

