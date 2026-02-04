Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.950-15.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.79. 797,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,000. Globe Life has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $147.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,943.24. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,925,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Stories

