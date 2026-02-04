Insider Selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 8,835 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $44,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $1,574,905.50.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,695. The company has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

