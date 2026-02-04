Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Michael Alexander Smith Sells 640 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $100,012.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,053 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $183,401.01.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 709 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $124,124.63.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,396 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $241,968.68.

Insmed Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.44. 1,794,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

