CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 338,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 115,402 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $63.03.
Several research firms have commented on CSLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.
The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.
