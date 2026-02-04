Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,473,095 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 28,907,945 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,111,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,111,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuburu Stock Down 12.1%

Shares of BURU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,718,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,161,527. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51. Nuburu has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

Nuburu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuburu stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuburu, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BURU Free Report ) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,030 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Nuburu worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.

