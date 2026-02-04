e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. 3,957,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,572 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $61,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 436,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,316,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.