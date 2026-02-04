Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 48, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

About Mincon Group

The company has a market cap of £101.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

