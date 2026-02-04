Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,898,792 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 17,414,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,822,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,822,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Asana Stock Down 1.6%

ASAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 6,284,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,217.76. The trade was a 80.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $889,581.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 702,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Asana by 594.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 1,100,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 73.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 856,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.