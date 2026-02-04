Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39, FiscalAI reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.17 million.

MC traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Positive Sentiment: Q2/quarterly earnings beat and strong revenue — Moelis reported $1.13 EPS vs. consensus $0.74 and revenue of $487.94M vs. $430.17M expected; company posted a 45.62% return on equity and a 15.98% net margin, signaling robust profitability and deal activity. MarketBeat: Earnings Release

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple near-term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates (small raises across Q3/Q4 FY2026 and Q1–Q4 FY2027, and lifted FY2027 to $4.40) but kept a "Hold" rating — incremental analyst upward revisions provide modest support to forward expectations, though the rating was unchanged. MarketBeat: Zacks Estimate Updates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 489.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 355.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

