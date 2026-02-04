FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,773 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 70,180 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:FTLF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.43. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FitLife Brands in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FitLife Brands by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
