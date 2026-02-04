urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.
urban-gro Price Performance
urban-gro stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 735,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of urban-gro worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on urban-gro
About urban-gro
Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.
Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than urban-gro
- Why This NYSE Biotech Matters in 2026
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.