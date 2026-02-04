Short Interest in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Rises By 20.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,743,001 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 19,668,810 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,751,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,751,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 71,149,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,297,832. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.