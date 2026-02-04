Analysts’ Upgrades for February 4th (ABNB, BKNG, BR, CIGI, CPRI, ENPH, FIVE, FN, NOV, NTDOY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 4th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $6,000.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $228.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $233.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $540.00 target price on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.