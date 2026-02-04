Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $793.5 million-$826.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.0 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of REYN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 2,128,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.01%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Key Reynolds Consumer Products News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reynolds Consumer Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and modest year-over-year top-line growth: Q4 revenue came in at $1.03B versus consensus ~$1.01B and was up ~3.4% YoY, supporting the consumer business momentum and underlying cash generation. View Press Release

Revenue beat and modest year-over-year top-line growth: Q4 revenue came in at $1.03B versus consensus ~$1.01B and was up ~3.4% YoY, supporting the consumer business momentum and underlying cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided Q4/earnings materials and a call — investors can review the slide deck and transcript to judge margin drivers and cost outlook. Earnings Call Presentation

Management provided Q4/earnings materials and a call — investors can review the slide deck and transcript to judge margin drivers and cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance below Street: management set Q1 EPS of $0.230–0.250 vs. consensus ~$0.270 and revenue guidance ~$793.5M–$826.2M vs. ~$836M — this shortfall signals near-term softer demand or margin pressure.

Q1 2026 guidance below Street: management set Q1 EPS of $0.230–0.250 vs. consensus ~$0.270 and revenue guidance ~$793.5M–$826.2M vs. ~$836M — this shortfall signals near-term softer demand or margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance trimmed vs. consensus: full-year EPS of $1.570–1.630 vs. Street ~$1.75 and revenue $3.6B–$3.8B vs. ~$3.8B consensus, which could cap upside for multiples until guidance proves achievable.

FY 2026 guidance trimmed vs. consensus: full-year EPS of $1.570–1.630 vs. Street ~$1.75 and revenue $3.6B–$3.8B vs. ~$3.8B consensus, which could cap upside for multiples until guidance proves achievable. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed estimates by a penny ($0.59 vs. $0.60 consensus), noted by coverage as an earnings miss even though revenue exceeded expectations — headlines emphasizing the EPS miss may pressure sentiment. REYN Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

Quarterly EPS missed estimates by a penny ($0.59 vs. $0.60 consensus), noted by coverage as an earnings miss even though revenue exceeded expectations — headlines emphasizing the EPS miss may pressure sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on valuation and narrative shifts may influence medium-term flows; some coverage frames the reset in guidance as a valuation signal rather than a structural problem. Why The Narrative Around Reynolds Consumer Products Is Shifting

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 219.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

