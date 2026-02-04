PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 8,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting. PMBS was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by PIMCO.

