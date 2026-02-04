BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 87,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured or prerefunded issues. By focusing on quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with a degree of credit preservation within the tax-free municipal bond market.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises securities issued by state and local governments across the United States, enabling exposure to a broad range of tax-exempt muni credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.