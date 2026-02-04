Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 103,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,091. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Get Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc (NYSE: BKN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. By focusing on high-quality credits, the fund aims to balance income generation with a conservative risk profile suitable for income-oriented investors.

The portfolio strategy emphasizes fundamental credit research and sector diversification across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.