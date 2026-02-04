PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 338,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.75. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

