IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $209.1150, with a volume of 456096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.61.

The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.IDEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Positive Sentiment: IDEX beat both top?line and bottom?line estimates for Q4 — $2.10 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.04 and revenue of $899.1M (up ~4.2% YoY) with healthy margins and ROE — signaling continued operational strength. Article Title

IDEX beat both top?line and bottom?line estimates for Q4 — $2.10 EPS vs. consensus ~ $2.04 and revenue of $899.1M (up ~4.2% YoY) with healthy margins and ROE — signaling continued operational strength. Positive Sentiment: Management released a slide deck and press release alongside results, providing detail on drivers behind the beat (useful for investors assessing sustainability of growth). Press Release / Slides

Management released a slide deck and press release alongside results, providing detail on drivers behind the beat (useful for investors assessing sustainability of growth). Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are processing the quarter and guidance; some coverage highlights the company’s strong business fundamentals but flags valuation as a consideration. Article Title

Analysts and outlets are processing the quarter and guidance; some coverage highlights the company’s strong business fundamentals but flags valuation as a consideration. Negative Sentiment: IDEX set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance at $1.73–1.78 (consensus ~ $1.84) and FY26 EPS at $8.15–8.35 (consensus ~ $8.31) — ranges that are modestly below analysts’ expectations and could cap near?term upside. Article Title

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 171,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

