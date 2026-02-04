Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 6240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

