Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

