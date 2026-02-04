WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.2710, with a volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $670.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

