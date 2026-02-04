WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.2710, with a volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.
WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $670.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree International Equity Fund
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.