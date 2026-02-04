Cencora (NYSE:COR) Posts Earnings Results

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Cencora’s conference call:

Completed the acquisition of the majority stake in One Oncology (ownership now ~92%), adding a pharmaceutical-centric MSO platform to strengthen Cencora’s specialty and community oncology capabilities.

Cencora Stock Down 7.0%

COR stock traded down $25.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.49. The company had a trading volume of 623,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $237.71 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

