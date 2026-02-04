Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.710-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.030-1.080 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 12.3%

KINS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,409. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 236,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 125,492.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 154.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small?commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

