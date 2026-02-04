Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,513 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 25,502 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,858.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 281,880 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 5,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,359. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.