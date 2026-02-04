IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.290-14.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from IDEXX Laboratories' conference call:

IDEXX delivered strong results with Q4 revenue up 14% reported / 12% organic , full?year organic revenue +10%, Q4 EPS of $3.08 (+17% comparable) and record premium instrument placements including nearly 6,400 inVue Dx and a ~78,000 Catalyst install base.

, full?year organic revenue +10%, Q4 EPS of (+17% comparable) and record premium instrument placements including nearly and a ~78,000 Catalyst install base. Management provided 2026 guidance of $4.632B–$4.72B in revenue (?7%–9% organic), targeted 8%–10% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue, and EPS of $14.29–$14.80 (?10%–14% comparable growth).

in revenue (?7%–9% organic), targeted organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue, and EPS of (?10%–14% comparable growth). Demand headwinds persist as U.S. same?store clinical visits remain down (? -1.7% Q4 , -1.9% FY2025 ), company plans for ? -2% visit declines in 2026, and Rapid Assay revenue fell ~3% in Q4 partly from transitioning pancreatic lipase to Catalyst (?4% headwind).

, ), company plans for ? visit declines in 2026, and Rapid Assay revenue fell ~3% in Q4 partly from transitioning pancreatic lipase to Catalyst (?4% headwind). Innovation momentum is a key growth driver — inVue Dx contributed >$75M of instrument revenue in 2025 with a planned ~ 5,500 placements in 2026, Cancer Dx will add mast cell tumor detection mid?2026, and Catalyst menu expansions plus software (Vello, cloud PIMS) are lifting consumables and utilization.

placements in 2026, Cancer Dx will add mast cell tumor detection mid?2026, and Catalyst menu expansions plus software (Vello, cloud PIMS) are lifting consumables and utilization. Financial flexibility remains strong with 2025 free cash flow of $1.1B (100% of net income), $1.2B of share repurchases (2.4M shares), low leverage (~0.5x gross), and 2026 guidance for ~85%–95% net income?to?FCF conversion with capex of ~$180M.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $214,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 143.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

