Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,713 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $92,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

