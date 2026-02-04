Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 95,235 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,235 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $44,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 269,170 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 58.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

NYSE DV opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

