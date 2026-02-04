Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 8.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $61,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.4% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PMAR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

