Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 71,388 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,388 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full?year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long?term AI exposure. Earnings Release

Record results and beats — AMD posted record Q4 and full?year revenue, beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong Data Center growth, supporting upside fundamentals and long?term AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. WSJ: Data Center

Data center momentum — Data Center revenue was a record (up ~39% YoY) driven by EPYC CPUs and growing Instinct GPU shipments, which underpins investor excitement about AMD’s AI server opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near?term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. CNBC: Guidance

Q1 guidance above consensus but conservative vs. hype — AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (±$300M), which is above Wall Street consensus but below some very high expectations for an outsized near?term AI payoff; that mixed signaling can create volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non?GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance?sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. QuiverQuant Summary

Strong cash flow and margins — Operating cash flow and non?GAAP margins remain healthy, giving AMD balance?sheet flexibility for R&D and capacity investments. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near?term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Market disappointed — Despite the beat, shares fell after hours as some investors expected a bigger near?term AI revenue ramp; rotation out of tech amplified selling. Several market writeups flagged the selloff as a reaction to expectations vs. guidance. Negative Sentiment: Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non?GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Earnings Release (notes)

Export controls / inventory and China sales caveats — AMD disclosed ~$440M of inventory/related charges tied to U.S. export controls on MI308 products and noted MI308 sales to China that affect non?GAAP adjustments; these items complicate margin interpretation. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment & positioning risks — Options implied moves were large heading into the print and the market is rotating out of growth/tech names; combined with continued insider selling headlines, that increases short?term downside risk. TipRanks: After?hours Slide

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.