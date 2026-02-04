Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,779 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Palomar were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Palomar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Palomar by 56.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance?sheet flexibility to support growth. Acquisition & Credit Facility

Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance?sheet flexibility to support growth. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar scheduled Q4 and full?year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short?term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Earnings Release & Call

Palomar scheduled Q4 and full?year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short?term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling over Jan. 29–31 (CEO, President, CFO and multiple senior officers sold shares, including several transactions totaling hundreds to thousands of shares) — raises near?term concern about insider liquidity and may pressure sentiment into earnings despite routine explanations (tax, diversification, or planning). Representative filings and coverage are here. Insider Sales Example

Palomar Trading Down 1.9%

PLMR stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.45.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The company had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,383.24. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $238,681.08. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,641.80. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,669. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.