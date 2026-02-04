Callan Family Office LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,012,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.11.

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $330, signaling roughly an 8% upside and reinforcing a favorable view on Hilton’s outlook. TD Cowen PT raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $330, signaling roughly an 8% upside and reinforcing a favorable view on Hilton’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs increased its target to $330, matching the higher bull case and adding upside conviction from a large sell?side name. Goldman Sachs PT raise

Goldman Sachs increased its target to $330, matching the higher bull case and adding upside conviction from a large sell?side name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan bumped its target to $318 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signalling institutional confidence in near?term growth. JPMorgan PT raise

JPMorgan bumped its target to $318 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signalling institutional confidence in near?term growth. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $305 and kept an “outperform” rating, though the implied upside is modest versus the current level. Baird PT raise

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $305 and kept an “outperform” rating, though the implied upside is modest versus the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Hilton is projected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday — a key near?term catalyst that could confirm analyst optimism or trigger volatility. Earnings projection

Hilton is projected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday — a key near?term catalyst that could confirm analyst optimism or trigger volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage note: Kalkine highlights Hilton’s positioning within S&P 500 futures hospitality group, a thematic mention that may affect index?linked flows but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Kalkine article

Coverage note: Kalkine highlights Hilton’s positioning within S&P 500 futures hospitality group, a thematic mention that may affect index?linked flows but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its target to $299, which still implies a small downside from current levels — a more conservative view that tempers some of the broader upside consensus. Deutsche Bank PT update

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

HLT stock opened at $304.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $306.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.74.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.