Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

