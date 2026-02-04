JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

