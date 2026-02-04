Payne Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,827 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,081,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHV stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

