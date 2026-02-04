L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Purchases 33,826 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.1% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after buying an additional 2,372,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,762,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,188,000 after buying an additional 369,539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,885,000 after acquiring an additional 185,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,452,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 196,578 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

