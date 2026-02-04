Payne Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

