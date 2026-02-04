Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s Why

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.13. Approximately 260,032,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 121,888,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Transactions at Tertiary Minerals

In other news, insider Patrick Cheetham purchased 19,157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 per share, with a total value of £957,850. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

