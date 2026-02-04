HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 370.68 and last traded at GBX 371.38. 4,260,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,300,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 494.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 494.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Helena Coles bought 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 488 per share, with a total value of £19,871.36. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

