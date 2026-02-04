Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.83 and last traded at $225.21, with a volume of 15182005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,310,000. Amundi raised its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

