Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,200,000 after purchasing an additional 254,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,524,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

