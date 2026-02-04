SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND Stock Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 67,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 7,405.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

