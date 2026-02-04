Strs Ohio Has $154,000 Position in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 85,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.51. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.Viper Energy’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

